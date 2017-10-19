Officer-involved shooting during traffic stop in southern Alberta leaves 1 dead

GLEICHEN, Alta. — Police say an officer-involved shooting in southern Alberta has left one person dead.

RCMP say two officers were conducting a traffic stop in the town of Gleichen around 4 a.m. Thursday when they observed a firearm in the vehicle.

Police say a confrontation occurred when the officers tried to make an arrest, and one of them discharged his service pistol.

The occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers were not injured.