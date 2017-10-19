Officer-involved shooting during traffic stop in southern Alberta leaves 1 dead
A
A
Share via Email
GLEICHEN, Alta. — Police say an officer-involved shooting in southern Alberta has left one person dead.
RCMP say two officers were conducting a traffic stop in the town of Gleichen around 4 a.m. Thursday when they observed a firearm in the vehicle.
Police say a confrontation occurred when the officers tried to make an arrest, and one of them discharged his service pistol.
The occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officers were not injured.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth man beaten after people force their way into apartment
-
Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon resigns over abuse allegations
-
Apartments evacuated in Dartmouth building after threats made, gun spotted
-
'I've never seen him not smiling': Coworkers say cyclist killed in Parkdale was hardworking father