Trudeau says it's not up to federal government to challenge Quebec veil-ban law
ROBERVAL, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting he doesn't like a new Quebec law that forbids people from receiving government services with their faces uncovered.
The prime minister, however, also said today it's not up to the federal government to challenge the law, which is seen by many as targeting Muslim women.
Quebec sparked heated criticism across the country Wednesday after it passed Bill 62, which prevents people from receiving or giving a service from a public institution with their face covered.
Muslim organizations, civil rights groups and the province of Ontario have come out strongly against the law.
Trudeau says provinces have the right to pass their own legislation but adds the Charter of Rights and Freedoms applies to everyone and that he will defend that principle.
The prime minister, who was campaigning in Roberval ahead of a federal byelection Monday, would not say if he thought Bill 62 was unconstitutional and added there will be a lot of reflection on the new law.
