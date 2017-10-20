Contractor killed at Suncor Energy mining site north of Fort McMurray
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — An Alberta labour spokesman says a contract worker has died at Suncor Energy's Millennium mine north of Fort McMurray.
Trent Bancarz says a man in his 30s was digging a trench this morning when he was buried.
His name has not been released
The man was employed by Aecon mining.
Bancarz says Suncor (TSX:SU) notified the department.
RCMP are investigating along with occupational health and safety officials.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version had the incorrect spelling of Aecon.