Historic hotel in Banff, Alta., to reopen after devastating fire last year

BANFF, Alta. — Brewster Travel Canada has unveiled its renovation plans for a fire-ravaged hotel that has been a fixture along the main street in the resort town of Banff, Alta., for more than a century.

The Mount Royal Hotel suffered extensive damage during a fire in late December 2016 that was ignited by a propane torch placed near combustible material on the hotel’s roof.

Stuart Back, the company’s vice-president of operations, was among the first to arrive at the scene in the early morning hours of Dec. 29, 2016, as he’s also a member of Banff’s volunteer fire department.

Back told CTV Calgary the hotel was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire and he watched as a recent remodelling effort was undone in moments.

Brewster president David McKenna said unfortunately it is no longer possible to recreate the hotel's 1907 look, with its big wood structure and verandas.

Officials have decided to maintain the building’s vintage flair and recognize the different eras of the hotel while modernizing the building’s plumbing and electrical components.

“There’s been so many significant people that have stayed here over time, so many significant events to the community,” said McKenna. “We’re going to build a bit of a historical exhibit or a small museum in the lobby so that that story is going to be told for years to come.”

The hotel is scheduled to reopen next summer.