Man convicted of murder in stabbing death of Montreal store clerk in April 2016

MONTREAL — A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of a young female supermarket clerk in Montreal.

Randy Tshilumba was found guilty this afternoon on the fourth day of jury deliberations.

Clemence Beaulieu-Patry, 20, was stabbed 14 times on April 10, 2016, inside a busy grocery store where she worked.

Tshilumba pleaded not guilty and testified he acted in self-defence because he believed Beaulieu-Patry wanted to kill him and other people in the store.