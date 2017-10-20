Pedestrian struck and killed by transport truck in Mississauga, Ont., police say

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say they are investigating after a female pedestrian was stuck and killed by a transport truck.

Sgt. Josh Colley with Peel regional police says the pedestrian was struck in Mississauga, Ont., just after 12:15 p.m. Friday.

He says Meyerside Drive between Dixie and Tomken roads will be closed for the investigation.

Colley says the victim will not be identified until the next of kin is contacted.

He says it is too early in the investigation to determine if charges are warranted, but he says the truck driver remained on the scene and has been co-operative.