Tentative agreement signed to end three-week strike at Windsor medical labs

WINDSOR, Ont. — A tentative agreement has been reached to end a three-week strike at Medical Laboratories of Windsor.

About 90 medical lab assistants and technicians represented by Unifor have been on strike at 11 lab locations since Oct. 2 in a dispute over wages.

The union says a ratification vote will be held on Friday morning.

No details of the agreement will be released until after the vote.

A union spokesman said earlier this month that lab employees have the same skills as those working in hospitals but make far less money.