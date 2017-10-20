Woman charged in connection with suspicious death in Kitchener, Ont.: police
Waterloo regional police say a 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a suspicious death investigation in Kitchener, Ont.
Police say they responded to a call of an injured man at a downtown apartment Thursday afternoon.
They say Bernard Joseph Gallant was pronounced dead at the scene, but did not say how he died.
A post-mortem is to be conducted in Hamilton.
Police say the 19-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., made a court appearance Friday.
They say the victim and accused were known to each other.