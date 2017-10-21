Three injured as small plane goes down in Saint-Lazare, west of Montreal

SAINT-LAZARE, Que. — Three people have been injured in a small plane crash in a western suburb of Montreal.

Emergency services received a call at about 4:20 p.m. about a small Cessna that landed in a tree on a private property in Saint-Lazare, Que.

Police say one man was found outside the aircraft suffering from injuries that appeared to be minor.

The other two men were removed from the plane and transported to hospital, where they were said to be in serious condition but conscious.