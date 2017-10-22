Saskatchewan RCMP shoot and kill man in North Battleford

REGINA — RCMP in Saskatchewan say they shot and killed a man in North Battleford.

Police say they received a call Saturday night about a man being fired at by some people in a vehicle.

Police found and chased the vehicle, which they say rammed an RCMP cruiser.

An RCMP officer shot and wounded the driver of the suspect vehicle in what police describe as a "response to the driver's actions."

Brydon Bryce Whitstone of Onion Lake, Sask., died on his way to hospital.