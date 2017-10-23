Investigative unit releases details in Alberta man's fatal shooting by RCMP

GLEICHEN, Alta. — An agency that investigates police says a 26-year-old man fatally shot by an RCMP officer had a homemade weapon made to resemble a shotgun.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says it will need to determine whether the weapon was functional and what, if any, role it may have played in the shooting.

ASIRT says RCMP discovered a vehicle early last Thursday that was parked facing the wrong way on a road in Gleichen, about 95 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

ASIRT says Mounties saw that the only occupant was a male driver who appeared to be sleeping or unconscious.

When they tried to wake him, a confrontation occurred and one of the officers fired his service pistol.

The man from Morley, Alta., died at the scene.

The officers were not injured.