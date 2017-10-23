Morneau gets chippy as the light is shone on his finances

OTTAWA—The start of Bill Morneau’s no-good-very-bad week began early last Monday in Ottawa. The horrible-terrible tour carried on through Stouffville, Montreal, Hampton, N.B., Erinsville, Ont., wound back to Ottawa, then on to Kitchener-Waterloo . . . where the embattled finance minister just couldn’t get away from all those nagging questions.

Why didn’t he set up a blind trust for his assets in the first place? Why had he used numbered companies to hold his Morneau Shepell shares? And what the hell, anyway?

By Friday, in Waterloo, the former Bay Street veteran, pension company executive, and public policy expert was clearly fed up: “So, is the question why they’re numbered companies and they don’t have names? You know . . . seriously.

“The process we have in our country isn’t that I report to journalists on my personal situation, it’s that I report to the ethics commissioner.

“What I’ve done is exposed all my assets to the ethics commissioner,” he continued. “I’m going to take additional steps beyond the steps that she recommended to me, and I’m going to make sure my assets are not only in a blind trust, but I actually sell all my shares and all my family’s shares in a business that I built for 25 years.”

On Thursday, Morneau bowed to political pressure and said he would put his current holdings of an estimated one million shares in Morneau Shepell, which are worth about $21 million, into a blind trust, while he moves to sell them in an arm’s-length transaction.

“We can’t have tin ears” in politics, he said.

“If we’re getting distracted because some people are worried about my personal situation, it’s time to move on, and that’s what I’ve decided to do.”

That may not be so easy.

Mary Dawson, the federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, who originally advised Morneau that only directly “controlled” assets, not indirectly held assets in numbered companies, must be sold or put in a blind trust under the Conflict of Interest Act, is dubious about the effectiveness of a blind trust in cases such as his.

On Friday, she said a blind trust doesn’t accomplish anything in cases where an asset portfolio is not diversified. “If somebody’s holding 100 per cent shares in Bell Canada and they put it in a blind trust, they’re going to know that they’ve got an interest in Bell Canada whether they’ve got a blind trust or not,” she said.

“He’s just doing a political thing. I mean. sorry, I shouldn’t say that, he’s doing this as he said . . . because he feels if people are all uptight about him having a blind trust, he’ll have a blind trust.

“It answers the complaints.”

For Morneau, says Dawson, the “operative instrument” for guarding against an ethical slip is the human “conflict-of-interest screen.” His top aide is required to keep Morneau out of meetings or discussions that could advance the interests of Morneau Shepell, the company he used to run.

Dawson says, if the screen works properly, a minister wouldn’t even know when he was excluded from a meeting or discussions. But if the screen slips and Morneau, for example, finds himself in a compromising discussion, he must recuse himself and report the recusal, which would be published on Dawson’s website.

Morneau’s personal finances are now much more visible.

According to securities regulatory filings and the analysis of Dawson’s office of Morneau’s disclosures, the minister’s Morneau Shepell shares are held by a numbered corporation based in Alberta, directed by Morneau’s wife Nancy McCain.

One-third of the voting shares in that Alberta company are held by Morneau, while two-thirds are held by another numbered company in Ontario, of which Morneau is the sole owner. It is registered to Morneau at Morneau-Shepell’s business address in Don Mills. Nearly six weeks before the last election, McCain, Morneau’s wife, was designated president of that Ontario numbered company.

The Alberta company was registered in 2005, when Alberta’s corporate income tax rate was 11.5 per cent, and Ontario’s was 14 per cent. The gap between the two provinces has since shifted. Now, Alberta has a 12-per-cent corporate income tax rate, while Ontario’s sits at 11.5 per cent.

Morneau also used to be on the board of a company called AGF Management. That firm specializes in making investments for large-scale clients such as pension plans and corporations. Its website boasts it was the first firm in Canada to invest solely in U.S. equities when it was created in 1957.

Morneau resigned in March 2014 from AGF’s board, and appears to have sold his shares in that company in 2015. His office confirms he sold his shares before he was elected, but could not confirm the date. Public records filings for securities trading of corporate executives show that Morneau had 42,186 common shares in AGF as of March 2014. On the day he resigned, they were worth about $534,000. Morneau’s office said a declaration by Morneau to the ethics watchdog in Feb. 2016 that he’d received employment income from AGF in the previous 12 months was due to “a lag” in payment for work he’d done while he was still a director the year before that.

His office declined to be more specific about the exact assets that would now be put into the blind trust, and referred only to Dawson’s list of the assets he disclosed. Those include a promissory note from the Morneau McCain Family Trust and a reference to the fact that Morneau is a beneficiary of the Nancy McCain 2013 Family Trust. (None of the Liberals’ tax reform measures touch family trusts.)

Morneau and his four siblings also have joint ownership of four numbered Ontario companies, which are real estate holding companies based in Toronto. Those companies, in turn, own four different ocean-view condos at the same address in Longboat Key, Sarasota County in Florida. The most recent assessed values for them range from $389,800 to $792,000.