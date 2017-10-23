Mother's boyfriend charged in death of 16-month-old girl from Cold Lake, Alta.

COLD LAKE, Alta. — RCMP in east-central Alberta say they have arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose 16-month-old daughter died last summer.

Veronica Poitras was brought to the hospital in Cold Lake by a family member on Aug. 26.

She was transported to a hospital in Edmonton a short time later, but died.

Sherman Robert Whitford, who is 35, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Whitford, who is from Goodfish Lake, is to appear in provincial court in Cold Lake on Wednesday.