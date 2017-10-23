New U.S. envoy, Kelly Knight Craft, presents credentials to Governor General

OTTAWA — Kelly Knight Craft, the new U.S. ambassador to Canada, is taking office today.

Knight Craft is among several new diplomats who are formally submitting their credentials to Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at Rideau Hall.

Craft is a well-known sports fan, philanthropist and powerful donor to the Republican party.

As U.S. President Donald Trump's ambassador, she is likely to find herself negotiating some tough issues with her Canadian hosts, including trade and climate change.

She says, however, she is "a great listener."