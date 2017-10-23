RCMP look for black pickup involved in 3 shootings at vehicles on Alberta highway

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — RCMP say a black pickup truck fired shots at three different vehicles on a highway in northwestern Alberta.

Police say shots came from a black 2007 F250/350 with a 6/8 inch lift, black rims and larger wheels.

The pickup also had a red canister in the truck bed — possibly a fire extinguisher — and mud on the lower half of the truck.

Mounties say all three vehicles were shot at on Oct. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie.

The black pickup was going north, while the vehicles that were shot were going south.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

One of the vehicles shot was a tanker truck, and its driver side door was damaged.