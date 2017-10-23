Statistics Canada says wholesale sales gained 0.5 per cent in August
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.5 per cent to $62.8 billion in August.
The agency says the increase led by the personal and household goods and motor vehicle and parts subsectors.
Wholesale sales rose 0.4 per cent in volume terms for the month.
Sales were up in four of the seven subsectors tracked that together represent 47 per cent of total wholesale sales.
The personal and household goods subsector rose 3.3 per cent to a record $9.0 billion, while the motor vehicle and parts subsector increased 2.0 per cent to $11.8 billion.
The building materials and supplies subsector fell 3.5 per cent to $8.7 billion.
