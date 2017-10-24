Another North Atlantic right whale found dead off the coast of the U.S.

Yet another North Atlantic right whale carcass has been discovered, the sixteenth confirmed death of the endangered species this year.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare says the carcass was found on Nashawena Island, south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

A Facebook post from the group says there have been sixteen confirmed deaths of the endangered North Atlantic right whale population this year off the coasts of Canada and the U.S., many of those in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.

The animal welfare organization says the carcass was "very decomposed," but it is working alongside the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the cause of death.

Hundreds gathered in Halifax over the weekend for the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium's annual meeting, where the deaths were described as a dire blow to the endangered species' survival.