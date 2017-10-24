B.C. auditor takes aim at inadequate management of grizzly populations

VICTORIA — British Columbia's auditor general says the biggest threat to the province's grizzly bear population is not hunting but loss of habitat.

Carol Bellringer says in a report that expansion of communities and in industries such as oil and gas and forestry makes it more difficult for grizzlies to find food, raise their young and results in increased human-bear conflicts.

She makes 10 recommendations, including reviewing legislation to clarify the management and protection roles of the forests and environment ministries to reduce overlapping responsibilities.

Bellringer's report says government has not fulfilled commitments to a bear management program in the North Cascades area in B.C.'s southwest and concludes there's an absence of provincewide grizzly monitoring and inventory strategies.

She says grizzly populations are increasing in some areas of B.C. but that is likely occurring independently from an adequate government management plan.