News / Canada

More than 268,000 Montrealers in the dark after massive outage: Hydro-Quebec

MONTREAL — More than 268,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are without power in Montreal.

The utility says the outage covers large swaths of the north-central and eastern parts of the city.

It says it's working to re-establish power.

Montreal's transit authority says the outage is also causing delays with the city's subway service.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular