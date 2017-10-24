Report: Ontario turned blind eye on pollution in Indigenous communities

The Ontario government has, for decades, turned a blind eye to “outrageous” pollution causing serious health effects in Indigenous communities, the province’s environment watchdog said Tuesday.

In a report delivered to Queen’s Park, Ontario environmental commissioner Dianne Saxe recognized progress in recent years, but condemned years of inaction by the provincial government in the Aamjiwnaang First Nation in Sarnia’s Chemical Valley, and in mercury-contaminated Grassy Narrows in northwestern Ontario. Both have been subjects of Star investigations.

“The conditions faced by these Indigenous communities would not be tolerated elsewhere in Ontario, yet have long been deemed unworthy of priority, effort or expense,’ said Saxe. “After decades of neglect, the province is finally taking some steps, but the pollution that these communities still face is outrageous.”

A joint investigation by the Star, Global News, National Observer, the Michener Awards Foundation and journalism schools at Ryerson and Concordia universities revealed a troubling pattern of secrecy and potentially toxic leaks in the area known as Chemical Valley.

There are 57 polluters within 25 kilometres of Sarnia registered with the Canadian and U.S. governments.

The investigation raised questions about whether companies and the provincial government are properly warning residents of Sarnia and Aamjiwnaang when potentially toxic substances, including benzene, known to cause cancer in high levels of long-term exposure, are leaked. Aamjiwnaang is surrounded on three sides by petrochemical plants.

In the report, Saxe said there is “strong evidence” to suggest the pollution in causing health effects in Aamjiwnaang, which neither the federal or provincial governments have properly investigated.

Following the joint investigation, provincial Environment Minister Chris Ballard committed to funding a study examining the health effects of pollution in the Chemical Valley, something residents had sought for nearly a decade.

But Saxe said the government still needs to take the cumulative effects of pollution into account, do more air monitoring, update regulations and properly enforce existing ones.

“It is wonderful that the government’s going to do a health study, but what they really need to do is clean up the air,” she told reporters.

Speaking to media at Queen’s Park Tuesday, Aamjiwnaang Chief Joanne Rogers said nothing in Saxe’s report was new; the community has long asked for government action, and Saxe isn’t the first commissioner to identify the cumulative effects of pollution in the community. However, Rogers said she’s confident change can happen this time if the First Nation is included in discussions going forward.

“We breathe that air, so why is there delay after delay?” she said.

In her report, Saxe recommended the provincial Environment Ministry post real-time air monitoring data for the people of Aamjiwnaang and update air standards for sulfur dioxide, a component of acid rain that can cause a range of health issues even before humans are able to smell it.

“The Ontario government must make environmental justice part of its pursuit of reconciliation with Indigenous people,” she said.

On Friday, a statement released by Rogers and the First Nation’s council said the community is “offended,” and suggested the circumstances may be a violation of its rights as outlined in the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The declaration said Indigenous communities have the right to the “conservation and protection of the environment and the productive capacity of their lands or territories and resources.

“Aamjiwnaang is outraged that all levels of government continue to ignore our inherent rights,” read the statement. “Their non-action continues to subject our people to levels of pollution that would be unacceptable and illegal in any other community.”

Saxe’s report, delivered Tuesday, condemned government inaction on mercury poisoning in the Grassy Narrows and Wabaseemoong First Nations near Dryden, Ont. Contamination of the Wabigoon River there has sickened residents for generations; the most recent study found 58 per cent of community members are either diagnosed with or suspected of having Minamata disease, a severe neurological illness caused by mercury poisoning.

After a Star investigation, the province committed earlier this year to paying $85 million to clean up the contamination.