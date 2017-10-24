Quebec Liberals decide crucifix at national assembly will stay put

QUEBEC — A crucifix that is prominently displayed in the room where members of the Quebec national assembly hold their regular sittings is staying put.

The Liberal government has reaffirmed its unshakable attachment to the religious symbol which was placed there in the 1930s by then-premier Maurice Duplessis.

It is located on the wall directly behind the Speaker's chair in what's known as the legislature's Blue Room.

The decision to keep the cross comes just days after the Liberal government adopted controversial legislation on religious neutrality.

Quebec solidaire, a small opposition party, tabled a motion last week that would have left it up to the office that manages the legislature to decide the fate of the religious object.

But the Liberal caucus decided after meeting Tuesday to reject the motion and the idea of taking down the crucifix.

Caucus chair Filomena Rotiroti says there was a consensus among Liberal members, with many saying the cross is an intrinsic part of Quebec's history.

Francois Legault, the leader of the Coalition for Quebec's Future, agreed the crucifix should stay.

"We have a Christian heritage in Quebec and we cannot decide tomorrow that we can change our past," he told reporters.