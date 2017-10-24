Quebec justice minister explains how Bill 62 would be applied after widespread criticism

MONTREAL—Quebec’s controversial religious neutrality law would require Muslim women to show their veiled faces briefly and only when interacting directly with employees to access public services, the province’s justice minister said Tuesday.

Stéphanie Vallée took the unusual step of explaining how the law would be applied in response to the confusion and widespread condemnation that has reigned since the government bill was adopted last week in the Quebec legislature.

She said veiled individuals would have to remove their niqab — a religious face covering with only two eye holes — when verification of photo identification by a government agent is required to access public transport, to check out library books, or to register at a medical clinic or hospital.

But those people will be free to cover their faces once they have taken their seat on the bus, while browsing the bookshelves or while sitting in the waiting room for their doctor’s appointment, Vallée said.

“It’s the interaction that’s important,” she said.

The provincial law came about a decade after Quebecers began debating the place of religion in society. Several pieces of legislation have proposed solutions over the years, including setting limits on demands for religious-based exemptions from normal rules or procedures and a proposed ban on public servants wearing religious symbols at work.

Later Tuesday, the Quebec legislature was to face a motion from the left-wing party Québec Solidaire, that urges the removal of a crucifix that is hung on the chamber where members of the National Assembly pass the religious neutrality law last week.

“It becomes a bit contradictory for members of the National Assembly to reiterate their support for secularism, to reiterate their support for the religious neutrality of the state . . . all the while continuing to debate beneath a giant crucifix,” said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, co-leader of the party.

Legal experts and advocacy groups have already predicted that religious neutrality law will be challenged in the courts and ultimately overturned, but Vallée said the province has its own legal opinions that show they are acting within the bounds of the Quebec and Canadian charters of rights.

She did apologize for the climate of fear that resulted in a public protest this weekend but said the religious neutrality law is in fact “a big step” for Quebec.

“There is no existing declaration as clear as the one we’ve made that public services and interactions between agents of the state and the citizen must be done with an uncovered face.”

The law also means that students in provincially-run schools, colleges and universities would be required to remove their face coverings in class to ease communication with the teacher; parents would be required to show their face when picking up their children from daycare in order to confirm their identity; and people seeking access to court services or testifying before a judge would be obliged to unveil for identification and communication purposes.

If a person is using an electronic pass without any photo identification requirements to swipe their way onto a public bus or the Montreal subway, however, there would be no obligation to unveil.

An individual can request an exemption from the law on religious grounds from the agency or institution providing the service, but the law says that request must be refused if it violates principles of safety, gender equality or if the burden of accommodating the request becomes too great for the public body.

There are no fines or penalties for those who do not adhere to the law. Vallée said the province no plans to create a special force to ensure the rules are followed, nor any fear of conservative Muslim women being chased off of public transportation. They will simply be refused the service.