'Unfortunate' provinces, territories not part of child welfare ruling: Philpott

OTTAWA — Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says provinces and territories have not been at the table to the extent they need to be —up until now — to address issues with First Nations child welfare.

In an interview, Philpott calls it "unfortunate" that they were also not part of the landmark human rights ruling handed down in 2016 from The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal — a source of ongoing friction for the federal government.

She says some child welfare agencies that need to be part of the solution are led by First Nations, while others are private and overseen by the provinces.

Ottawa-based lawyer Anne Levesque, who represents the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society in the case before the tribunal, says the federal government has independent obligations under the Canadian Human Rights Act.

She says the tribunal has clearly insisted Ottawa take additional measures right away, and that consultations with the provinces and territories ought not be used as a stalling tactic.