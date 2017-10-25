Justice minister to file complaint against Quebec judge over sex trial comments

Quebec's justice minister says she'll file a complaint with the provincial judicial council over comments made by a judge about a 17-year-old sexual assault victim.

Le Journal de Montreal reports today that Quebec court Judge Jean-Paul Braun noted the victim was a little overweight but had a "pretty face."

He added the young woman was probably even "a little flattered" because of the attention the accused had shown her.

Braun made the comments earlier this year during a sexual assault trial for a taxi driver eventually found guilty of attacking the teenage girl.

Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee called the judge's remarks unacceptable and said today she intends to pursue a complaint.

Braun convicted Carlo Figaro, 49, last May of sexual assault and the cabbie will return to court in November for a sentencing hearing.

He is appealing the verdict.