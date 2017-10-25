Low altitude, speed contributed to fatal helicopter crash in northern N.B.

A new report into a fatal helicopter crash in northern New Brunswick says low altitude and speed made it difficult for the pilot to see or avoid unmarked power lines spanning a river.

The Transportation Safety Board says the pilot was likely unaware of the power transmission cables spanning the Restigouche River and did not see the lines before the helicopter collided with them.

Pilot Frederick Decoste was flying with two passengers, Quebec singer Roberto "Bob" Bissonnette and Quebec Capitales baseball team president Michel Laplante.

The report released today says fatigue may have impacted the pilot's decision-making abilities and performance, as he had limited opportunities to sleep prior to the flight.

As well, a toxicological screening suggested marijuana use by Decoste, but could not determine impairment.

The privately operated Bell 206B helicopter was en route from Charlo, N.B., to Riviere-du-Loup, Que., when it crashed into the river near Flatlands on Sept. 4, 2016.

Décoste and Bissonnette both died in the crash, but Laplante survived with non-life threatening injuries and was helped to shore by witnesses.