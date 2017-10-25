Saskatchewan throne speech promises laws on intimate images, separate schools

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has introduced his final throne speech in the legislature before his upcoming retirement in January. Here's a look at some of the promises in the speech:

— Amend the Privacy Act so that people who have had intimate images shared without their permission can sue for compensation in a civil action.

— Raise the corporate tax rate back to 12 per cent from 11.5 per cent to match other western provinces.

— Repeal legislation that allows up to 49 per cent of a Crown corporation to be sold without it being considered privatization.

— Bring in new mandatory referrals for organ donations.

— Introduce legislation so non-Catholic parents can send their children to separate schools by invoking the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian charter.

— Introduce legislation for the sale and distribution of marijuana.

— Introduce legislation so that Saskatchewan Government Insurance can offer coverage to ride-hailing companies such as Uber.