Alberta RCMP charge Newfoundland man with alleged sex crimes in 1990s
A
A
Share via Email
FORT VERMILION, Alta. — Alberta RCMP have charged a man with numerous sexual offences alleged to have occurred in the 1990s.
Police accuse the man of several sex crimes between 1994 and 1996.
George Sheppard, who is 51 and from Newfoundland and Labrador, is to appear in Fort Vermilion provincial court on Dec. 5.
He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference and sexual assault.
Police say no further information will be provided to protect the identity of the victim.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man plans to take B.C., Alberta to court in order to prove Bigfoot exists
-
From seaside to CEO: Halifax's Megan Leslie named new president of World Wildlife Fund Canada
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax with heavy rain, strong winds expected
-
Nova Scotia off-duty police officer accused of assaulting woman in domestic dispute