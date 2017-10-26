Alberta RCMP charge Newfoundland man with alleged sex crimes in 1990s

FORT VERMILION, Alta. — Alberta RCMP have charged a man with numerous sexual offences alleged to have occurred in the 1990s.

Police accuse the man of several sex crimes between 1994 and 1996.

George Sheppard, who is 51 and from Newfoundland and Labrador, is to appear in Fort Vermilion provincial court on Dec. 5.

He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference and sexual assault.