Chinese company CCCC International Holding Ltd. inks deal to buy Aecon Group
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Aecon Group Inc. (TSX:ARE) has signed a deal to be acquired by CCCC International Holding Ltd. in a deal that values the construction company $1.5 billion.
The Chinese company has agreed to pay $20.37 per share in cash for Aecon, which announced in August that it was exploring the possible sale of the company.
Aecon shares closed at $16.52 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
CCCI is the overseas investment and financing arm of China Communications Construction Company Ltd., one of the world's largest engineering and construction groups.
The companies say Aecon will continue to be headquartered in Canada while CCCI's size and financial strength will help it bid for larger and more complex projects.
The offer requires the approval of two-thirds of the votes cast at a special meeting of Aecon shareholders as well as government and regulatory approvals under the Investment Canada Act, the Canadian Competition Act and authorities in China.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'She was sensational:' New Brunswick dentist killed at conference in Alberta
-
Halifax police seek suspect they say stabbed woman, tried to steal her purse
-
From seaside to CEO: Halifax's Megan Leslie named new president of World Wildlife Fund Canada
-
Man plans to take B.C., Alberta to court in order to prove Bigfoot exists