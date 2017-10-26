Man accused of killing parents, sister, 'couldn't fathom' why they were targeted

RED DEER, Alta. — A trial has been told that a central Alberta man accused of killing his parents and his sister refused to take a lie detector test or provide police with a DNA sample after learning he was a suspect.

Jason Klaus, 42, is charged with first-degree murder and arson in the deaths of his parents, Gordon and Sandra Klaus, and his sister Monica Klaus.

Police believe all three were killed before their Castor-area farmhouse was set on fire in December 2013.

On Wednesday, RCMP Sgt. Rob Kropp testified police began tapping the accused's phones on Jan. 23, 2014.

Kropp said when the two met in person a few week later, Klaus told him that his lawyer advised him not to take a lie detector test, and a couple of months later, he refused to offer a DNA sample.

Kropp also confirmed that Sandra Klaus's remains were never found.

Joshua Frank, a friend of Klaus, faces the same charges along with one related to animal cruelty.

Klaus and Frank were arrested and charged in August 2014 after police dive teams discovered a key piece of evidence.