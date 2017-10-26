People evacuated in southwestern Alberta allowed to check livestock; highway open

NANTON, Alta. — A wildfire burning in southwestern Alberta is still out of control.

However, RCMP say conditions have improved enough to reopen Highway 22.

On Wednesday, the Municipal District of Ranchland ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents on all of Chimney Rock Road and south to Highway 520 on the west side of Highway 22.

Mounties say landowners in the affected area can obtain a permit from the MD office at Chain Lakes which will allow them to go check on their livestock, but they must leave by 6 p.m. today.

The evacuation order remains in effect.

Police say there have been no reports of structures lost due to the fire, but add conditions remain very dry with an extreme fire risk in the area.

The MD says on its website that its boundaries stretch north to Kananaskis Country, south to the Crowsnest Pass, west to the British Columbian boundary and east Willow Creek.