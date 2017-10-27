Alberta archery club trailer stolen; inside was $50K worth of animal targets
ST. PAUL, Alta. — RCMP are investigating the theft of a trailer belonging to an archery club northeast of Edmonton.
Police say the trailer was taken on Oct. 12 from a compound at the St. Paul Archery Club.
The Vanguard trailer is white and eight metres long, with Alberta licence plate S44895.
Inside the trailer were 64 3-D animal targets worth approximately $50,000.00.
The truck used to remove the trailer is described as a white Ford, possibly an F-350.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or call local police.
