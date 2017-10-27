One person dead after three commercial trucks collide on Highway 401

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — One man is dead after a collision involving three commercial trucks on Ontario's busiest highway.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the crash took place Friday morning on a stretch of Highway 401 near Cambridge, Ont.

He says the collision involved two transport trucks and a dump truck.

One driver was trapped in a vehicle and had to be extricated, but Schmidt says he has been pronounced dead.

The man's name has not been released.