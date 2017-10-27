News / Canada

Trial for alleged Quebec City mosque shooter to begin in March 2018

QUEBEC — The trial for the man accused of gunning down six men in a mosque in Quebec City will begin next March.

Superior Court Justice Raymond W. Pronovost announced the date this morning.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, is facing six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.

The men, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque last Jan. 29 and opened fire as they were attending prayer.

The trial, which is to begin March 26, is expected to last about two months.

