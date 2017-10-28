Man arrested for allegedly driving Jeep into river near Quebec City

Quebec City police say a 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly trying to drive across a river in his Jeep.

Spokesman David Poitras said the man drove the vehicle with three passengers aboard into the rapidly-flowing Montmorency river late Friday night.

He said three of the vehicle's occupants made it to shore.

A fourth person was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water.

Poitras says the driver was arrested for dangerous driving and criminal negligence causing injury.