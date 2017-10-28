Man released without charges in investigation of alleged sexual assault in Halifax

HALIFAX — A 19-year-old man has been released from police custody without charges in the investigation of an alleged sexual assault in a wooded area of Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax.

The young man was arrested on Friday in relation to an incident that occurred at around 12:30 a.m., when a man approached a woman in her twenties outside a pub on campus and allegedly pulled her into a wooded area and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was taken to hospital for assessment of minor injuries.

Officers say a young man was identified and taken into custody without incident on Friday morning, and was later released after questioning.

Police say the suspect was not known to the woman, and is not a student at the school.

They say the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

A Halifax Regional Police spokesperson says investigators aren't seeking other suspects at this time, adding that sexual assault investigations are sensitive in nature.