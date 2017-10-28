N.S. man, 67, dies after boat capsizes during attempted rescue, police say

MELBOURNE, N.S. — Police say a 67-year-old man is dead after his boat capsized while he was trying to rescue another vessel in southwestern Nova Scotia.

RCMP say they responded to a call in Melbourne, about 15 kilometres south of Yarmouth, on Friday afternoon after a man was pulled from the water.

Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say the man was on his way to help a stranded boat when his own boat ran into mechanical problems and capsized near the shore.