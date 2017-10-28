N.S. man, 67, dies after boat capsizes during attempted rescue, police say
A
A
Share via Email
MELBOURNE, N.S. — Police say a 67-year-old man is dead after his boat capsized while he was trying to rescue another vessel in southwestern Nova Scotia.
RCMP say they responded to a call in Melbourne, about 15 kilometres south of Yarmouth, on Friday afternoon after a man was pulled from the water.
Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Investigators say the man was on his way to help a stranded boat when his own boat ran into mechanical problems and capsized near the shore.
They say emergency crews were able to rescue the people in the boat that the man was trying to help.