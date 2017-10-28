RCMP lay murder charges in death of 36-year-old man in central Alberta

DRUMHELLER, Alta. — A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found at the scene of a burning vehicle in a rural area south of Morrin, Alta..

Fazal Rehman, 36, who was also known by the name of Afzad Rehman, was found dead on Oct. 16.

Dylan Donald Howard of Munson, Alta., was arrested Friday without incident in Airdrie, Alta.