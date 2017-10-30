Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

OTTAWA — Canada is no longer going to give a free pass to boat owners who dump their dirty old vessels in Canadian harbours and waterways.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau is introducing the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act to make it illegal to abandon boats in Canada, while empowering the government to go after the owners of the 600 derelict vessels already polluting the country's waterways.

It also brings into Canadian law a 10-year-old international marine convention that helps establish uniform rules for removing abandoned and derelict vessels from international waters.

Right now Canada has no penalties for people who walk away from their boats and Garneau says it's time owners realize the true consequences of abandoning ship.

Canada will also require owners of large commercial vessels to carry insurance to cover the potential cost of disposing of the ships.