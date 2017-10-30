Calgary MLA who left NDP no longer to sit as Independent in legislature

CALGARY — A Calgary member of the Alberta legislature who left the NDP caucus earlier this month to sit as an Independent has joined the Alberta Party.

Karen McPherson represents the constituency of Calgary-Mackay-Nosehill.

She was elected in May 2015 election, defeating Progressive Conservative incumbent Neil Brown.

In a statement issued when she left the NDP, McPherson said Albertans need political choices that inspire them, not scare them.

She will join Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark, the MLA for Calgary-Elbow, to give the party two seats in the legislature.