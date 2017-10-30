Ex-Liberal member Guy Ouellette alleges muzzling by anti-corruption unit

MONTREAL — Former Liberal backbencher Guy Ouellette says he's being muzzled by the province's anti-corruption unit in an attempt to silence him.

In an exclusive interview with 98.5 FM conducted Friday but aired today, Ouellette says he fears he won't make it back to the legislature this week to be able to speak out.

That's why Ouellette granted the interview after seeking refuge at Cogeco's Montreal headquarters with former Transport Quebec whistleblower Annie Trudel.

On Wednesday, Ouellette, 65, was arrested in connection with an investigation by the unit, known as UPAC, into an important information leak to the media last April.

He has not been charged.

In the interview, Ouellette denies being behind any leak and says he was set up by authorities and was targeted because he was an obstacle to a bill that would see UPAC become an independent police entity.

Ouellette also claims the head of the unit, Robert Lafreniere, intimidated the provincial government into renewing his contract last April.

Trudel and Ouellette told host Bernard Drainville they were being tailed by police last Friday when they ducked into the media giant's newsroom.

Ouellette agreed to speak with the former Parti Quebecois member of the legislature in the event he's arrested before returning to the national assembly to speak Wednesday.