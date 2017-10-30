Man, 28, charged with arson in six suspicious fires in Wellington County
A
A
Share via Email
WELLINGTON COUNTY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man with arson related to six fires spanning from October 2016 to June 2017.
Police in Wellington County say they'd been responding to suspicious fires since September 2016, mostly at abandoned rural homes and buildings.
They say a 28-year-old man from Guelph-Eramosa Township, Ont., has been charged with arson in six of the cases.
He appeared in court on Monday and was released on bail.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man charged after drawing knife against driver in Bedford Highway road rage incident
-
Breast density is a risk women need to know about, cancer survivor group says
-
Case of newborn baby found abandoned in Halifax 'extremely rare:' province
-
A homeless couple enslaved and abused, their child abducted, a family now shattered