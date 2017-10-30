Man charged with arson in fire that injured woman in Medicine Hat, Alberta
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — A man is facing charges after a woman was seriously injured in a house fire in southeastern Alberta.
Police, fire and EMS responded to the fire at a home in Medicine Hat on Friday night.
A 32-year-old woman suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries and remains in hospital.
Officials say the residence sustained damage estimated at $100,000.
Chad Stadnicki, who is 41, is charged with arson and aggravated assault and is to appear in court on Tuesday.
