Man charged with arson in fire that injured woman in Medicine Hat, Alberta

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — A man is facing charges after a woman was seriously injured in a house fire in southeastern Alberta.

Police, fire and EMS responded to the fire at a home in Medicine Hat on Friday night.

A 32-year-old woman suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Officials say the residence sustained damage estimated at $100,000.

Chad Stadnicki, who is 41, is charged with arson and aggravated assault and is to appear in court on Tuesday.