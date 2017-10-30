Metro Cities Roundup: Census data, pedestrian legislation and biking

Happy Halloween city lovers. Metro Cities is marking the day with a look at how modern metropolises deal with their dead, from suburbs for cemeteries to GPS tombstones.

Torontonian Rob Shostak is marking it the same way he does every year: donning an elaborate costume in ode to his city. Past costumes have included Honest Ed's, City Hall, and Trinity Bellwoods. Metro Toronto checked in to see what he's come up with this year.

And on to the roundup for this week:

TOP NEWS

Big news for cities this week came out of the new census data released by Stats Can. The numbers show renters make up over half of Vancouverites, big changes in Toronto's little China, cheaper real estate is drawing newcomers to the Prairies and inspiring Edmonton to consider itself part of the "The Big Four," cities for new immigrants, behind Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Read more census highlights here.

Pedestrians are the target of legislation and public safety campaigns in Ontario and Alberta lately, much to the chagrin of Metro Toronto columnist Matt Elliott, who wrote of the proposal to ban so-called distracted walking: "... any new legislation should be focused first at those doing the killing and the maiming. The real danger on our streets isn’t on a phone screen. It’s behind the wheel."

Winnipeg council approved plans to upgrade the notoriously unfriendly-to-pedestrians intersection of Portage and Main, but the proposal falls short of achieving Mayor Brian Bowman's pledge to re-open the crossing to pedestrians above ground.

And Ottawa was chattering over the news that the newly-unveiled Holocaust memorial will close all winter long, in Ottawa, where winter is not exactly a new thing, because snow-proofing it was deemed too expensive. That’s not the only very Canadian monument news out of the nation's capital this week: The city also unveiled a monument honouring Lord Stanley of Preston, the man who gave us all the gift of the Stanley Cup.

INSPIRING URBANISM

Work-life re-balanced: After job losses in Calgary, dormant office towers dot the city’s skyline. Now a developer is looking to flip those underused buildings from workplaces into houses.

Puck, yeah: Ryan O’Quinn wants to see a hockey rink set up in the middle of downtown Halifax, and he’s even pulled out the tape measure to prove his plan has merit. O’Quinn has selected the skating oval, a track that serves roller skaters in the summer, and since 2011, ice skaters in the winter. But the middle of the track has been kept open and grassy. O’Quinn called around for estimates, pegging the cost at $1.1 million, and believes he’s got the fundraising chops to make it happen. (More on the Commons from Halifax columnist Tristan Cleveland.)

Reconciliation: Another Haligonian is looking to raise $1 million, this time to buy parkland and donate it back to an Indigenous community. Anne Kuersten believes a parcel of land on the Dartmouth waterfront, which is owned by the federal government and currently being eyed as a site to lure Amazon’s second headquarters, should be donated back to Millbrook First Nation. “It’s about people of Halifax and Nova Scotia having the opportunity to make a powerful statement of how we want our city to be,” Kuersten told Metro Halifax.

Design jam: In what's being dubbed a first for the city, Vancouver city staff opened a brainstorming session to residents of all 22 neighbourhoods that will be connected by the Arbutus Corridor, a paved "bike freeway" planned for a disused rail line.

HOT TOPICS

A Calgary neighbourhood will lose its bike lane in order to allow more curbside car parking.

The city and the Calgary Housing Company opened a new child care centre last week inside a city-owned affordable housing property. The daycare is one of 22 different centres across Alberta being funded by the provincial government and offers care for a maximum of $25/day.

Uber setting a road map for entering Winnipeg, and benefiting from the cities that have gone before it, Metro Winnipeg’s Braeden Jones reports.

A report aimed at modernizing public art policies in Toronto calls for targeting under-served areas beyond the downtown, following Calgary and Quebec's lead on which projects should include art funding, including more temporary projects, correct historical inequities in commissions, and better promotion. (Meantime, Smiley, the blind golden retriever and beloved therapy dog, could be immortalized at Toronto’s dog fountain.)

Winter cyclists are gearing up for their first snowy season on Edmonton’s new bike grid. The city has committed to plowing within 24 hours of snowfall and locals are bracing for colder temperatures by studding their tires. For more tips on winter cycling, read Metro Edmonton’s Kashmala Fida’s story.

Proposed changes would make it easier for women in politics, abolishing a rule that required new mothers ask Halifax city council’s permission for a leave of absence if they wanted to go back to public office afterwards. “It’s one step to make it easier for women to hold a place in office,” Coun. Lisa Blackburn, one of two women councillors, told Metro Halifax.