Mounties investigating fatal apartment fire in southwestern Alberta

BLAIRMORE, Alta. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead after a fire in an apartment in southwestern Alberta.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP got a call early Monday to a fire at an apartment building in Blairmore.

Fire crews went into a suite and removed a 55-year-old woman.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead on scene.

No one else was injured.

One other resident of the building was evacuated due to the fire.

 

