Senior military officer charged with sexual assault, eight other counts

OTTAWA — A senior military officer is being accused of sexually assaulting two other service members while he was commander of a Quebec-based artillery unit three years ago.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service says the two service members were assaulted in separate incidents at CFB Valcartier between September and December 2014.

Col. Jean-Francois Duval, a 29-year veteran who was commander of the 5th Canadian Light Artillery Regiment at the time of the alleged attacks, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Duval has also been charged with one count of indecent acts, two counts of scandalous conduct, two counts of disgraceful conduct, and three counts of prejudicing good order and discipline.

Those charges relate to a number of alleged incidents at CFB Valcartier and CFB Gagetown, near Fredericton, N.B., between January 2005 and December 2014.