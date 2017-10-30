Woman accused of drunk driving in crash that killed 1, injured 3 near Red Deer

RED DEER, Alta. — A woman has been charged in a fatal crash in central Alberta.

Blackfalds RCMP say it happened around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 5 on highway 11A west of Red Deer.

Police say two vehicles collided nearly head-on, and another vehicle travelling behind one of the vehicles also was involved in the crash, but with less damage.

Occupants of all vehicles were treated for extensive injuries and taken to Red Deer Regional Hospital. A passenger in the eastbound vehicle died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Bobbi Crotty, who is 24, is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.