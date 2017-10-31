Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report
A
A
Share via Email
The first federal survey of what the provinces are doing to preserve caribou says herds and habitat continue to generally decline.
The report says provinces have taken steps toward preserving crucial caribou range.
But it concludes none of them has met the goals and deadlines laid out five years ago by the federal government.
None of Canada's 51 caribou herds is known to be growing.
Twenty are in decline and not enough is known about 21 of the herds to assess their numbers.
Most of the habitat the caribou depend on is more disturbed than it was five years ago, largely from industrial activity.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I'm sorry if I offended anyone:' Councillor Matt Whitman apologizes for saying 'negro' during interview
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Drunk man found unconscious beside tree in Dartmouth with rifle
-
Donald Trump just had his worst day in office — and he has more trouble coming: Dale