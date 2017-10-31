News / Canada

Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume

As he arrived at the House of Commons, Trudeau opened his shirt to expose the Superman costume hidden underneath, quipping, "It had to be done."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shows off his costume as Clark Kent, alter ego of comic book superhero Superman, as he walks through the House of Commons.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA — It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's Justin Trudeau.

The prime minister is disguised as Clark Kent as his Halloween alter ego for 2017.

On his way to question period today, Trudeau descended the stairs sporting slicked-down hair and a blue suit with a bright red tie, surprising the assembled staff and journalists who were waiting for him.

As he got to the bottom of the stairs, he opened his shirt to expose the Superman costume hidden underneath, quipping, "It had to be done."

Trudeau has a history of having fun with Halloween, choosing Han Solo of "Star Wars" fame for his first year in office.

Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau, dressed as Han Solo from The Empire Strikes Back, walks with his children at Halloween last year.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Last year he went as a pilot from the French children's book "Le Petit Prince," while his youngest son, Hadrien, went as the title character.

