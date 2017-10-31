Couillard urges anti-corruption unit to shed light on Guy Ouellette's arrest

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard urged the province's anti-corruption unit Tuesday to publicly release as many details as possible about the arrest of a member of the legislature.

Couillard said there are currently more questions than answers about Guy Ouellette's arrest last week.

"We are in a situation that is both very serious and exceptional," the premier told reporters in Quebec City.

"We are faced with a case of an elected parliamentarian, in exercise, his arrest having been made without any motivation being given or explanations being given to the public."

Ouellette, 65, was detained last Wednesday in connection with an investigation by the unit, known as UPAC, into an important information leak to the media last April.

He has said he's being intimidated and muzzled by UPAC in an attempt to keep him quiet.

Ouellette, who has not been charged, was expected to address the national assembly Wednesday afternoon.

Couillard said he would like UPAC to shed as much light as possible on the arrest.