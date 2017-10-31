Feds ask industry for icebreaking help amid concerns about Coast Guard's fleet

OTTAWA — The federal government is turning to the private sector for help in keeping the country's waters free of ice during the winter months.

Private companies are being invited to submit proposals for the provision of icebreaking services, with the idea that coast guard officials will call upon them as needed.

The move comes amid concerns about the Canadian Coast Guard's icebreakers, all of which are nearing the end of their original life expectancies.

The government has promised millions to upgrade the icebreakers — which are on average 35 years old — and keep them in the water as long as possible.

But officials have privately warned that each passing year increases the risks of a breakdown.